From umbrellas to laptops, Bengaluru embraces repair culture

BENGALURU: Hundreds turned up with broken and worn-out items for repair at ‘Repair Maadi Bengaluru 2026’, organised by Saahas Zero Waste at the Indian Institute of World Culture in Basavanagudi, as the initiative sought to revive repair culture and address Bengaluru’s growing waste challenge.
Held to mark International Repair Day, the event brought together 11 repair vendors offering services including shoe and bag repairs, umbrella repairs, clothes alterations, zip fixing, laptop diagnostics, knife sharpening, bicycle repairs, watch repairs, suitcase repairs and electrical appliance repairs. Umbrellas and clothes were among the most common items brought in by visitors.
Speaking to TNIE, Smita Kulkarni, one of the organisers, said the event aimed to promote repair and upcycling as alternatives to replacing products, support local repair technicians and encourage sustainable consumption.
She also said repair extends the useful life of products, reduces the burden on waste management systems, lowers environmental impact and saves money. India traditionally had a strong repair and reuse culture, with cobblers, electricians and watch repair technicians available in neighbourhoods. However, cheap products, year-round discounts and the convenience of online shopping have made repairs less attractive.
The organisation hopes growing demand will help improve technicians’ skills, encourage manufacturers to design durable and repairable products, ensure better availability of components and support businesses offering repair services.
Alongside the repair stalls, visitors participated in workshops on carpentry and furniture upcycling, waste-based decor, diya painting, puppetry and storytelling, laptop maintenance and repair, and doll-making using discarded cloth. Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy visited the event, interacted with technicians and invited the team to conduct similar activities regularly at Kasa Rasa in Koramangala.
In parallel, Saahas hosted an invite-only Global Donut Days 2026 workshop, bringing together urban planners, development practitioners and civic groups to examine Bengaluru’s social needs and ecological limits through the lenses of water, waste, mobility and energy.