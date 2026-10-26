Indian Idol Junior Winner Anjana Returns with Debut EP Exploring Love and Identity

It was the year 2013. A girl with a kazoo was singing Dard-e-Disco on television screens across the country. For those who watched Indian Idol Junior I, the image might rush back in a split second – 10-year-old Anjana, turning a very familiar Bollywood dance number into a performance of her own.

The instrument became her calling card, and the girl behind it a household name. Thirteen years later, at 23, the very same ‘kazoo girl’ is returning to music with a different story to tell through her debut five-track EP – Yes No Maybe?

She was just 10 when she won the first season of Indian Idol Junior. Back then, music was about learning songs, stepping on stage and enjoying the validation that came with a performance. However, growing up changed the way she saw it. She began learning music more seriously, developing a connection with the art form and eventually wanting to create songs of her own. “When I was part of the show, I was literally 10 years old. I loved music, but I didn’t think too much about a lot of things. It was about going on stage, performing a song and getting validated for the performance,” she recalls.

Over the years, the idea of composing her own music kept evolving with her. While travelling, melodies would often come to her, and she would record them on her phone, saving them for a time when she could return to them. Eventually, a song camp in Dharamsala, where the group came up with around 20 to 25 short musical ideas, helped the process take shape. Among the songs was Rijhaaun, which gave her a sense of direction. “I was exploring different sounds and genres, trying to find my core sound and where I really feel at home as an artiste and Rijhaaun was the core strategy. It explores the journey of how we, as individuals, have these prejudices in our heads about how we see ourselves,” she says, adding, “Especially for someone who has been on TV, there is a lot of love but there are things that might make you not feel so good about yourself. I used to get affected by a lot of things. So Rijhaaun comes from the angle of trying to fight your own internal battles and trying to believe in yourself.”

The result is Yes No Maybe?, an EP that follows the uncertainty, questions and shifting emotions that come with love. As she believes, love extends beyond romance to friendships, other relationships and the one people often overlook – the relationship they have with themselves while exploring it through her music.