Residents flag service failures at Thanisandra flats

BENGALURU: Residents of ICON North, an apartment complex with more than 600 residential units near Elements Mall on Thanisandra Road, have alleged that a 10-month delay in conducting management committee elections has affected essential services, raised safety concerns and left them without accountability for maintenance funds. More than 1,000 people live in this complex.

The previous management committee resigned in December 2025, following which the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (ROCS) appointed a special officer in January 2026 to oversee the administration and conduct elections, residents said. However, despite three changes of special officers, no election has been held, they alleged.

The complex has six towers, most of them standing 27 floors tall and some 16 floors. The residents cited recent utility disruptions, including one tower going without water in flush tanks for 28 to 40 hours, both lifts in another tower remaining non-functional for several hours, and three towers facing complete water supply disruption for 48 hours. They also alleged that delayed maintenance payments affected services.

Srikanth Ram, a resident, told TNIE that the society collects around Rs 40 lakh to Rs 45 lakh in maintenance charges every month, but residents lack access to financial details and elected representatives to ensure accountability. Ram pays Rs 11,000 a month for maintenance.