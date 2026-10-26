Three held for Bengaluru IED blast, a plot to kill guard

BENGALURU: Three persons from Assam have been arrested in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in an under-construction building on Jeremiah Road in the Pulikeshi Nagar police limits in Bengaluru on October 20. Two persons were injured in the explosion.

The blast was allegedly aimed to kill a security guard, with whom the prime accused had land, financial and personal disputes in their village in Assam. There was no terror angle, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Burhan Ahmad Burbhuiyya (20), a welding and electrical worker staying in Maski of Raichur district for the past year; Jahidul Hussain Burbhuiyya (27), who works at a bakery in Jayanagar; and Sajidull Lashkar (22), who works at a hotel. The last two have been living in Bengaluru for the past six years. All three are childhood friends and hail from Dinanathpur in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

The injured have been identified as Suraj Kumar (28), a painter from Uttar Pradesh, and Allauddin M (53), a security guard at the under-construction site who is from the same village as the accused. Suraj sustained serious injuries. He is being treated at a hospital.

The police said Allauddin and Jahidul are in fact relatives and had financial, property and personal disputes. The marriage of Jahidul’s sister had to be called off because of their fight. Jahidul, who was simmering with anger, allegedly conspired to kill Allauddin and sought the help of his two friends.