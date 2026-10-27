A body of work

Jogen Chowdhury’s figures rarely allow us the comfort of looking at the human body as something whole, harmonious or idealised. Flesh folds, bulges and sags; limbs twist into uneasy configurations; faces seem caught between expressions. Yet these are not simply grotesque distortions. In his finest work, the body becomes a site of disquiet, where sensuality and vulnerability coexist with anguish and unease. We are drawn to the figures even as something about them unsettles us.
Born in Faridpur, in what is now Bangladesh, Chowdhury’s family moved to India during partition. The trauma of displacement and the rupture of belonging form an important undercurrent in his art. Though he rarely addressed the partition directly, its shadow can be read in the unease, vulnerability and psychological isolation of his figures. Their contorted bodies seem to bear the unspoken wounds of history, as if displacement had become not merely a memory, but a condition of being.
Chowdhury’s distinctive visual language rests on his extraordinary command of the line. Thick, sinuous contours define the body, while intricate cross-hatching follows its creases and indentations, creating an almost palpable texture of flesh. The lines do not merely describe the figure; they seem to inhabit it, tracing its physical presence with an intimacy that can be both tender and disquieting. As artist Asit Poddar observes, Chowdhury’s line ‘has a flow like poetry’.
His subjects are often drawn from the ordinary world: solitary figures, couples, domestic interiors, animals and still lives. But the familiar rarely remains reassuring. The body is neither an idealised vessel nor a neutral form. It carries the tensions of lived experience, its physical awkwardness suggesting an inner life that cannot be neatly articulated. Beauty, in Chowdhury’s hands, is edged with unease.
The range of his imagination is evident in Tiger in the Moonlit Night (1975–78), his iconic ink-and-pastel work. While its nocturnal, dreamlike setting may recall Henri Rousseau, Chowdhury unleashes a far more visceral energy. The prostrate woman beneath the predatory tiger becomes an image of radical asymmetry: power on one side, helplessness on the other. Created in response to the Emergency, the painting is a bold critique of authoritarian power and the violence inflicted on the vulnerable. Yet its force extends beyond political allegory.
The charged encounter between predator and victim, suspended beneath the moon, brings together sexual energy, insecurity and violence in a disturbing interplay of the real and unreal. Chowdhury transforms the dreamlike into something menacingly real.
There are, however, moments when the exaggeration in some of his heads tips into caricature, with distortion becoming an end in itself. These remain exceptions rather than defining his practice. His strongest work achieves something more compelling: formal exaggeration serves a deeper human complexity, allowing the body’s contortions to convey vulnerability, sensuality and psychological disturbance.
Chowdhury’s artistic evolution must also be understood in relation to Santiniketan. His time at Visva-Bharati University marked a significant chapter in his development. As Poddar recalls, Chowdhury’s style changed drastically after he joined Santiniketan, where he encountered Rabindranath Tagore’s expansive vision of art, culture and literature. While the precise relationship between this intellectual environment and his evolving style is difficult to reduce to a single influence, Santiniketan offered a context in which artistic practice could be understood as part of a larger cultural and humanistic inquiry.
Chowdhury’s art also had a literary dimension. His Bengali poem Ek Khon (A Moment), with its imagery of darkness and wounding, offers an illuminating parallel to the visceral intensity of his visual world. In both, the body and the psyche seem inseparable: darkness is not merely an atmosphere but something experienced, absorbed and endured. His art gives physical form to states of being that resist easy explanation.
His contribution extended beyond his own practice. An artist, teacher and organiser, he helped establish spaces for art and encouraged younger artists to develop individual visual languages rather than imitate his unmistakable style. This insistence on independence is significant when considering his legacy. SG Vasudev has described Chowdhury as having created a ‘fantastic space in Indian art’, while also observing that his visual language was not accepted by many artists. The distinction is worth considering: creating a new visual language is not the same as founding a school of followers. Chowdhury’s achievement may lie precisely in the singularity of his vision.
Chowdhury leaves behind a body of work that refuses easy consolation. Its beauty is inseparable from its physicality; its sensuality from its disquiet. In making the human figure at once tactile and psychologically charged, he expanded the possibilities of figuration in contemporary Indian art. The body, in his hands, became a mirror of the unsettled inner life.
(After a long career in journalism in India and in market intelligence in Singapore, Prema Viswanathan now works as an independent writer and journalist, focusing on the arts)