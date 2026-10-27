A body of work

Jogen Chowdhury’s figures rarely allow us the comfort of looking at the human body as something whole, harmonious or idealised. Flesh folds, bulges and sags; limbs twist into uneasy configurations; faces seem caught between expressions. Yet these are not simply grotesque distortions. In his finest work, the body becomes a site of disquiet, where sensuality and vulnerability coexist with anguish and unease. We are drawn to the figures even as something about them unsettles us.

Born in Faridpur, in what is now Bangladesh, Chowdhury’s family moved to India during partition. The trauma of displacement and the rupture of belonging form an important undercurrent in his art. Though he rarely addressed the partition directly, its shadow can be read in the unease, vulnerability and psychological isolation of his figures. Their contorted bodies seem to bear the unspoken wounds of history, as if displacement had become not merely a memory, but a condition of being.

Chowdhury’s distinctive visual language rests on his extraordinary command of the line. Thick, sinuous contours define the body, while intricate cross-hatching follows its creases and indentations, creating an almost palpable texture of flesh. The lines do not merely describe the figure; they seem to inhabit it, tracing its physical presence with an intimacy that can be both tender and disquieting. As artist Asit Poddar observes, Chowdhury’s line ‘has a flow like poetry’.