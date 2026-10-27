Couple’s bodies found 2 days after cylinder blast in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The bodies of two persons, believed to be a couple, were found on the first floor of a building on Monday, two days after a massive fire broke out at an illegal gas refilling shop in Kammagondanahalli near Gangammanagudi.

The couple is suspected to have died of suffocation after getting trapped in thick smoke. The deceased were Akash Basavaraj, 27 and Nagarathna, 24. The fire broke out at the gas refilling shop on Saturday night, triggering a series of explosions involving more than 20 gas cylinders.

Initially, police and fire personnel suspected that there were no casualties. However, the couple’s bodies were discovered on the first floor on Monday while workers were clearing the fire-damaged debris.