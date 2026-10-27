Exploring 'The World and the Self': B'luru's documentary film festival debuts November 5

All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen winning Cannes’ highest honour, The Elephant Whisperers winning an Oscar, Marching in the Dark by Kinshuk Surjan nominated for Human Rights Award... in the last few years, Indian documentary filmmakers have pushed boundaries of filmmaking to reflect the realities they see and gotten international acclaim for it, but why doesn’t Bengaluru have a festival dedicated to the form? It was this question that led Vinayak Bhat, the founder of Bangalore Film Forum to start the Bengaluru Documentary Film Festival which is set to open from November 5. He says, “There are lots of film festivals in India but not many take documentaries or when they do, because of the volume of fiction being made, the focus is on those films. At the same time, whenever we screen documentaries or other venues in the city do so, we can see there is an audience for them in Bengaluru. We realised we really needed a festival rather than a one-off screening, with filmmakers and audiences coming together for a few days.”

With ‘The World and the Self’ as the theme, the lineup is divided into this and four other categories: Intersectional, 16mm screening, features and shorts. Speaking about curating the 28 films on the programme, Bhat says, “With World and the Self as the focus, we chose filmmakers who are looking at their own life, their immediate surroundings and in the process, making sense of culture, politics and different things outside themselves. There is also a huge diversity in terms of duration – from 10 to 15 min shorts to hour-long features.”