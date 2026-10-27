Group sets govt Nov 26 deadline to lift Bengaluru protest venue curbs, warns of mass stir

BENGALURU: Around 100 members of the Campaign for the Right to Protest on Monday demanded the immediate revocation of the 2021 police order restricting protests in Bengaluru to Freedom Park, warning of a city-wide mass civil disobedience movement on November 28 if the state government fails to act by Constitution Day (November 26).
At a round-table meeting attended by representatives of civil society groups, participants resolved to submit memorandums to Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh. They also demanded that all FIRs registered against people for protesting outside Freedom Park be quashed. The campaign argued that police claims that the restriction was imposed because of a High Court order were incorrect.
Advocate Maitreyi Krishnan, president of the All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice, said the restriction stemmed from the Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021, and that the High Court had only directed its compliance.
She said the police commissioner had the power to modify or rescind the order and that the government had a constitutional obligation to withdraw it. Historian and writer Ramachandra Guha criticised the restriction, saying protests in democratic cities should be held at places visible to the public. He called for protesters to be allowed at locations such as Maurya Circle, Town Hall and Mysore Bank Circle, as well as outside the offices of the authorities they seek to address.
Participants said the restriction particularly affected workers and marginalised communities. Trade union convenor KV Bhat cited difficulties in obtaining permission for May Day rallies, while representatives of sex workers and street vendors highlighted the importance of protests in addressing alleged police harassment and denial of basic rights.
The campaign said it would sustain pressure until the restrictions were lifted and convene another meeting to form a central committee.