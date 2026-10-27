Group sets govt Nov 26 deadline to lift Bengaluru protest venue curbs, warns of mass stir

BENGALURU: Around 100 members of the Campaign for the Right to Protest on Monday demanded the immediate revocation of the 2021 police order restricting protests in Bengaluru to Freedom Park, warning of a city-wide mass civil disobedience movement on November 28 if the state government fails to act by Constitution Day (November 26).

At a round-table meeting attended by representatives of civil society groups, participants resolved to submit memorandums to Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh. They also demanded that all FIRs registered against people for protesting outside Freedom Park be quashed. The campaign argued that police claims that the restriction was imposed because of a High Court order were incorrect.

Advocate Maitreyi Krishnan, president of the All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice, said the restriction stemmed from the Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021, and that the High Court had only directed its compliance.