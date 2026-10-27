JDS man’s wife, friend booked for manhandling CCB inspector

BENGALURU: An FIR was registered against two women for allegedly manhandling a woman police inspector and obstructing her from discharging her duties during a search at the residence of a JDS social media team member, in connection with the alleged sting operation videos involving former CM Siddaramaiah.

Kavitha GM, an inspector attached to Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Women Protection Wing, filed a complaint at Byadarahalli police station on October 24 against Pavithra, wife of JDS social media team member Mohan Gowda, and her friend, who is also named Pavithra. According to police, Kavitha along with the investigation officer and other personnel, visited a flat in Laksh Royal Manor Apartments in Bharat Nagar on October 23 to execute a search warrant in connection with a case registered at the cybercrime police station, in which former CM Siddaramaiah is the complainant. The officers served the search warrant on Mohan Gowda and searched the house between 5pm and 6pm.

Mohan Gowda’s wife Pavithra allegedly refused to hand over her mobile phone for examination. When Kavitha attempted to take the phone from her, Pavithra and her friend allegedly confronted the officer, grabbed her hands and forcibly pulled her, obstructing her from discharging her duty, police said.

The police added that the officer’s 9gm gold bracelet also went missing during the scuffle.