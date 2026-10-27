Karnataka: Newlywed kills self after wife threatens dowry case

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old newly married man died by suicide after reportedly facing harassment from his wife, who had threatened to file a dowry harassment case against him.

The complaint alleged that Rakshitha frequently spoke to and met another man, leading to arguments between the couple. During these disputes, she allegedly threatened to file a dowry harassment case against Chandan. She also allegedly got her parents to abuse him, and the family members together subjected him to harassment, the complainant alleged. Three or four days before the incident, Rakshitha allegedly had an argument with Chandan and left for her parents’ house. Leaving behind a death note, the victim took the extreme step.

The deceased, G Chandan, had left behind a death note allegedly holding his wife, Rakshitha, responsible for his death. His mother 46-year-old Jayalakshmi has sought legal action against Rakshitha and others whom she accused of harassing her son.

According to the complaint, Chandan was found hanging from a fan with a saree on Friday around 8.30 am. His younger brother, Purushottam, discovered the body after their mother asked him to check on Chandan, who had not answered calls.