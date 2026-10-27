Netas now not keen on GBA polls?

BENGALURU: With elections to councils of the five city corporations under GBA unlikely in near future in view of reports of many eligible voters’ names missing during SIR and possible writ petitions in this regard in the coming days, individuals and leaders of various parties are now preparing for the assembly elections.

Ravi Krishna Reddy of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) told TNIE that with some powerful families now controlling political parties, they don’t want any second-line leaders to emerge in the form of corporators or members of zilla and taluk panchayats to challenge them. Earlier, they blamed delimitation of constituencies and reservation for postponement of civic bodies’ elections. Now, they have SIR to delay the elections further, he said.

Agreeing with Reddy, senior Congress leader and three-time corporator from Pulakeshinagar AR Zakir said, “I have been with the party for 30 years and I hope that delimitation of assembly constituencies will give me a chance to enter the fray. I am ready to contest the assembly elections as civic body polls may get delayed if issues related to SIR are not resolved soon.”

Many BJP and Congress leaders said that if issues related to SIR are not resolved by May next and with only one more year for assembly polls, the state government may not hold elections to the councils of the five city corporations.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka earlier stated that the ruling Congress will use SIR to delay elections to the civic bodies in the city, fearing defeat.