Three held for dragging youth 100 metre to death under car in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three men were arrested by the Electronics City police for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old boy by dragging him under a car for around 100 to 150 metres following a confrontation over a gesture asking the driver to slow down near Pragathinagar on October 21.

The accused are Ajay Rabidas (26), a driver; Sajal Namasudra (19), a factory worker; and Bijon Roy (27), a daily-wage labourer. All three are residents of Basapura and natives of Assam. Another accused, Shyam Khoar, owner of the car, is absconding.

The victim, Ranjith Kumar Sahu, worked as a cook at a paying guest and was a native of Bihar. The incident occurred when the complainant, Nitish Kumar Mukhia, and his friend Ranjith were crossing a road in Pragathinagar. A white car allegedly approached them at high speed. When Mukhia gestured to the driver to slow down, the car took a U-turn, and allegedly assaulted him.

When Ranjith intervened to stop the altercation, Rabidas, who was driving the car, allegedly hit him. Ranjith became trapped between the car’s front and rear wheels. The driver allegedly continued driving at high speed, dragging him for around 100 to 150 metres.