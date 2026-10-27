Top court gives NIA court a year to pronounce judgment in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court has granted one year to pronounce judgment in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case, the Special Court for NIA cases said, while rejecting bail petitions filed by 16 accused who have been charged with various serious offences, including waging war against the nation.

A total of 32 accused were charged under various provisions of the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in nine cases. Of the 32, 19 are in judicial custody; among them, accused No. 29 is reported to have died due to ill-health, four accused died in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, six accused have absconded and accused No. 31 is on medical bail.

“Of course, this court agrees that the accused have been in judicial custody for 15 to 17 years. But that itself is not a reason to release them on bail at this juncture, especially in this case. If this court hears the arguments on merits, it can dispose of the case itself by pronouncing judgment. The apex court has given one year’s time to dispose of this case. This court would dispose of it within that period,” said Judge K Bhagya, XCIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-94), a special court for trial of NIA cases.

The petitioners, accused ET Zainuddin and 15 others, have contended that they have been in judicial custody for more than 15 to 17 years. They said they are innocent of the alleged offences, and prosecution has failed to prove the conspiracy in Kerala, Kodagu and other places. The special court has addressed a communication to the apex court, seeking extension of approximately one-and-a-half years to pronounce judgment, which indicates that the accused are likely to be subjected to continued incarceration without final adjudication, they pleaded.