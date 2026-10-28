Falling into place: Styling the celeb-favourite Mah Jong sofa

When ennui-filled pop star Charli XCX lists off the things she hopes could buy her a ‘whole new life’ in Card Declined, a track from her popular recent album Music, Fashion, Film, one of the high-budget items that makes the list is a Mah Jong Sofa. Designed by German designer, painter and sculptor Hans Hopfer, this close-to-the-ground seating system creating a buzz, is capable of being easily rearranged like Mah Jong tiles, and was an iconic feature of ’70s luxury homes, embodying the decade’s bohemian spirit.

Today, it continues to feature in the celebrity homes of actor Gwyneth Paltrow who recently put hers up for auction, and is reportedly a favourite of singer Joe Jonas, rapper Drake and model Gigi Hadid. On why it still feels fresh today, Madhu Sarangi, co-founder at Foyer2Attic Design Studio, says, “Hopfer understood something very fundamental about how people want to live – they are most comfortable when they can be flexible, expressive and able to adapt to other people and situations around them. It was very radical because it gave people that freedom.”

For those who want to bring the flexibility and whimsy of a Mah Jong Sofa into their own homes, with purchases of sectional or modular seating that emulates it or custom commissions, Sarangi suggests being mindful of space, with the spread-out design being better suited for larger rooms whose interiors can be styled around this statement piece. “You should be aware of whether there is enough space to rearrange the modular sofa in different ways as per your functional requirements. It fits great when people have a second, informal living room, or in a large family home that frequently has guests, but does not fit into a formal setting because of the lounge-like atmosphere it creates,” notes Sarangi. It would also be perfect for any sunken seating area, share the experts.

A key feature of the iconic sofa is the mix of bright colours in a single set. Hence, the colours and patterns chosen become important, notes Sounak Sen Barat, the creative director and founder of House of Three, a Bengaluru-based luxury lifestyle label. He suggests Indian textiles, which offer a rich range of fabrics that suit the modular sofa’s form. “They offer a rich vocabulary for such a setting: block-printed cottons, woven stripes, ikat and embroidered cushions could introduce pattern and texture through upholstery, throws, or accessories.”