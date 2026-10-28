Migrant factor: Less than 45 per cent of Bengalureans are voters

BENGALURU: Less than 45% of the people living in Bengaluru are eligible to vote, reflecting a poor population-to-voter ratio.

The population-to-voter ratio across the state is 66.11%.

Data from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, released on Tuesday, showed the total projected population in Karnataka is 6,87,59,538 people while the number of electors are 4,54,55,689 voters (excluding the service voters).

The data also showed Bengaluru houses a projected population of 1,07,08,716 citizens of which the number of electors in the final electors are 59,08,151 (excluding service voters), making it 44.82% voters.

Bengaluru’s four districts -- Bangalore Urban, BBMP North, BBMP South and BBMP Central -- contribute to 15.57% of the state’s population and 12.99% of the state’s voting population.

CEO Karnataka, V Anbukkumar, said that many people staying in the state, particularly in Bengaluru, are not voters. They are migrating population, coming in from other states for various purposes. “Every resident in Bengaluru is not a voter,” he said.

Another EC official, not wanting to be named, said, “There are many who are staying here. Their names have been deleted from the rolls for not submitting documents for inclusion. This is because they had more than one voter ID including that from other states.”

Data from the CEO office showed that the lowest ratio of electors to population was recorded in BBMP South district--45.81%, where the projected population is 24,30,995 and the voters are 11,13,554.

In Bangalore Urban district, the projected population is 37,07,941 while the number of voters is 24,01,939 -- 64.78%. BBMP North has a projected population of 24,81,212 with 13,25,284 electors (53.41%) and BBMP Central has a projected population of 20,88,568 with 10,67,374 electors (51.11%).