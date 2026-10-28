On the Market: A look at Russell Market's almost 100-year history

Today, passing through Russell Market is a hurdle race between vehicles and the occasional livestock and stray dogs, battling to get to the vegetables and meat that will make it to their plates. But look past the hassle that surrounds it, and what stands is a majestic 99-year-old structure built by some of the city’s consequential architects and administrators, at a spot that has served the area’s residents for nearly a century prior to that. Recently, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation took note of this part of the city’s heritage, floating a `56 crore tender for its substantial reconstruction.

Reportedly, the intention is to retain the market’s old-world charm through its front facade while improving functionality inside the premises. That look, explains conservation architect Roshini M, comes from the market’s indo-saracenic style of architecture, unusual for the time in Bengaluru. “The architectural style of Russell Market was different from other public buildings built during the time. The extensive front facade with arched panels has a central entrance marked by buttressed piers with octagonal chhatris or dome shaped pavilions on top. It also has square blocks at the end with a high parapet and a squat dome. Others like KR Market follow a very European colonial style, but here you see Rajasthani Rajput architecture and Islamic architecture’s influences,” she says.

During colonial times, Shivajinagar, known as Blackpally, was where staff who worked for the British living in the cantonment lived. History writer Roopa Pai explains, “The two high ridges were MG Road and Cubbon Road, along which the British built their houses, the Cantonment and Parade Grounds. Beyond that, downhill to Shivajinagar and Cavalry Road was where the staff lived, many used to work in butchery and tannery to cater to the need for meat and saddles.” The name ‘Blackpally’ itself has several possible origins, notes Pai, “It may come from ‘Bili Akki Palli’ (white rice market), from John Blakiston, who was the architect of the Cantonment or it could have racist origins because of the ‘natives’ who lived there.”