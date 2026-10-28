‘Rajini sir even suggested a leg-on-face moment," says Jailer 2 action director Chethan D’Souza

A flick of the scarf or a gravity-defying stunt or an exaggerated action tropes where he deflects gun bullets barehanded, actor Rajinikanth has long known how to turn the smallest gesture into a moment that sends theatres into a frenzy. In Jailer 2, action director Chethan D’Souza works with this grammar of stardom, where a movement need not be elaborate to leave a lasting impression. The challenge is to understand what makes the Superstar’s gestures work and translate that into action that serves the film. “Since I’ve been a fan boy, I’ve seen what works for him and what doesn’t. So when Rajani sir makes even a hand movement, it garners noise. People expect style and swag out of what he does, and we had to focus on that,” says D’Souza.

He explains that slow motion can heighten a moment, but the scene must first earn that emphasis through its staging and continuity. “Slow motion is just an addition to elevate that moment,” he says. The distinction becomes clear in the confrontation between Rajinikanth and SJ Suryah, where a few punches communicate the brutality of the encounter without requiring the camera to show every blow. “Sound and performance allow the audience to feel the violence, leaving room for the imagination to complete what is not shown. Rajini sir even suggested a leg-on-face moment to make the scene more impactful,” he shares. D’Souza admits he was initially worried about how fans would react to it, but director Nelson and Rajinikanth encouraged him to proceed. The shot was difficult to execute, but the actor’s willingness to attempt it helped the team overcome the challenge.