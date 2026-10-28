Ripples of Colonialism: Chandan Gowda on ideas shaping development in colonial Mysore

In the story of India’s colonisation, Karnataka, then the princely state of Mysore, has a unique position. Restored to the throne in 1881, the Wadiyars had freedom to rule the land as they saw fit. Mysore became the first state to have a representative assembly, took on infrastructural projects and garnered praise from leaders for being a model state. But, what motivated this desire which predated Nehruvian planning by decades? Chandan Gowda’s latest Longing for an Elsewhere (Oxford University Press; ₹1,595), traces it to colonial ideas of backwardness that Mysore’s elite bought into. Excerpts:

Why were you interested in tracing the ideas of development that influenced the princely state of Mysore?

After Mysore was restored as a semi-autonomous state in 1881, the Maharaja and his Dewans showed interest in industrial development. The book shows where they got their ideas from. German economist Friedrich List argued that less-industrialised nations like Germany required a protectionist state to build their economies and Indian thinkers like MG Ranade and RC Dutt, who were inspired by him, inspired the Mysore state.

I try to theorise why the modern Indian state saw itself as a developmental state. There is nothing natural about any state accepting that it needs to develop. The British introduced a notion of evolutionary history in which Europe had progressed through industrialisation, while non-Western societies were perceived to be behind because they were rural, religious and technologically backward. Many educated Indians accepted this, but believed they need not remain permanently behind.

Princely states have also been insufficiently studied. The kind of British oppression seen in Calcutta, Madras and Bombay presidencies was absent in Mysore. Local society was shielded from the everyday colonial violence, which shaped how its political and literary cultures evolved.