SIR shrinks Bengaluru voters’ list by 43 per cent

BENGALURU: After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Bengaluru’s electorate in the final electoral roll published on Tuesday, has dropped to 59,08,151 voters from 1,03,88,363, recorded on June 16, witnessing around 43 per cent cut. As many as 44,80,212 voters have been removed.

Special Commissioner, Election Division, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Shilpa Nag informed that under the draft list dated August 24, the GBA has 56,99,660 voters. She also informed that under the final list 2,74, 372 voters were added, while 65,881 voters’ names have been deleted and modification or correction was done on 1,81,053 voters name and other details.

Among the total 59,08,151 voters, 28,67,256 are male voters and 30,40,221 female voters in 28 assembly constituencies, spread across five city corporations in Bengaluru. The final roll has 674 voters belonging to the third gender.

After the revision, the GBA’s election wing has stated that the Bengaluru South Assembly segment falling under the Bengaluru South City Corporation has the highest number of voters with 4,41,232, while Rajajinagar has the lowest number of voters---1,13,833.

The official informed that, like Bengaluru South, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka, Batarayanapura, KR Puram, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bommanahalli, Sarvajnanagar, Anekal and Dasarahalli Assembly constituencies has more voters.