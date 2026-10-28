SIR shrinks Bengaluru voters’ list by 43 per cent

BENGALURU: After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Bengaluru’s electorate in the final electoral roll published on Tuesday, has dropped to 59,08,151 voters from 1,03,88,363, recorded on June 16, witnessing around 43 per cent cut. As many as 44,80,212 voters have been removed.
Special Commissioner, Election Division, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Shilpa Nag informed that under the draft list dated August 24, the GBA has 56,99,660 voters. She also informed that under the final list 2,74, 372 voters were added, while 65,881 voters’ names have been deleted and modification or correction was done on 1,81,053 voters name and other details.
Among the total 59,08,151 voters, 28,67,256 are male voters and 30,40,221 female voters in 28 assembly constituencies, spread across five city corporations in Bengaluru. The final roll has 674 voters belonging to the third gender.
After the revision, the GBA’s election wing has stated that the Bengaluru South Assembly segment falling under the Bengaluru South City Corporation has the highest number of voters with 4,41,232, while Rajajinagar has the lowest number of voters---1,13,833.
The official informed that, like Bengaluru South, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka, Batarayanapura, KR Puram, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bommanahalli, Sarvajnanagar, Anekal and Dasarahalli Assembly constituencies has more voters.
According to the officials, during the draft stage, the GBA also generated 24,07,053 notices completion of the hearing, 28,834 have been termed as ‘ineligible’.
According to GBA, under the Absent, Shifted, Death and Duplicate category during enumeration stage, it was found that 7,27,262 were under absent category. “Despite election officials reaching out to address this many times, the voters were not found; hence, they are marked under this category,” the GBA election division official stated. The official further added that 3,274,564 have been moved under the permanently shifted category, 319,116 lakh voters as ‘dead’, and 63,569 as duplicate voters for double enumeration.
After SIR, GBA has 78,809 young voters aged between 18 and 19 years old, 23,111 persons with disabilities voters, and 40,676 85+ years old voters 1783 NRI voters and 1624 service voters, the GBA said in a release.