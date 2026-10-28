Student falls from PG terrace in Bengaluru, father blames owner

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old fashion design student sustained severe injuries after falling from the fourth floor terrace of a paying guest (PG) accommodation near Bagalur Main Road in Yelahanka on Saturday. Her father, J Sampath Kumar, 43, a resident of Kodipalya, a glass artist by profession, alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the PG owner, who had failed to install adequate safety measures on the terrace.

The student, Monisha JS, was staying in room no. 102 of Srivatsa PG for Ladies, where she had been residing since the first week of August to attend classes at Nitte Meenakshi College. She was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Yelahanka, where she is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to the complaint filed by her father, the incident occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am. Around 4.15 am, PG owner Shilpa called him and informed him about the incident.

The complainant rushed to the hospital with his wife. Doctors said, Monisha had sustained injuries to the ribs on both sides, a spinal fracture and fractures to both thigh bones. Her blood pressure had fluctuated, and her liver and kidney functions had also been affected, the complaint said.

The family later inspected the PG and alleged that the terrace lacked safety grills or adequate protective barriers. They also alleged that no precautionary measures, such as locking the terrace gate at night.