What makes a modern book a collectible?

A few days ago, my friend Alex Atkins sent me an email about a book that had set the collecting world abuzz: a limited edition of Moby-Dick from The Folio Society, created to commemorate the 175th anniversary of Herman Melville’s masterpiece.
Anniversaries have a way of awakening publishers. Across the world, new editions of Moby-Dick appeared almost overnight – hardcovers, illustrated editions, deluxe printings and scholarly reissues. Yet The Folio Society’s edition was the one that collectors were waiting for. All 750 numbered copies of the book, which went on sale at 8am Pacific Time on June 16, were sold out by 6pm.
By the time I reached the website, every copy had vanished into the libraries and shelves of fortunate collectors around the world. The experience left me wondering: what makes a book a collectible? Is it simply age? Literary merit? Or something more elusive?
Classics by Dickens, Austen, Melville, and Shakespeare have been collected for generations. Their value is rooted in the enduring influence they exert on our cultural imagination. But modern collecting tells a different story. And few contemporary authors illustrate this better than Stephen King.
King may well be the most collectable living author in the world. His sixty-odd novels and hundreds of short stories span horror, fantasy, crime fiction and even the American Western. Collectors can spend a lifetime chasing every variation.
A few months ago, while browsing a second-hand bookstore, I came across an early edition of The Tommyknockers. The moment I saw it, I knew I was taking it home. King’s first editions have become legendary. A true first printing of Carrie, his debut novel published in 1974, can command thousands of dollars, particularly if signed.
The first editions of J K Rowling’s Harry Potter series have become modern legends. Early hardcover printings of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, especially those from the first UK print run, are among the most valuable books published in the last fifty years. Fantasy readers pursue the works of Neil Gaiman and George R R Martin with similar devotion.
Yet among contemporary authors, few command the reverence reserved for Cormac McCarthy. Works such as Blood Meridian, The Border Trilogy, and The Road are treasured. Part of the allure lies in scarcity. McCarthy rarely gave interviews, seldom appeared in public, and signed remarkably few books, which became rarer still after his death.
William C Clark, the legendary bookseller from El Paso, once offered me a beautiful first edition set of The Border Trilogy (The Crossing, All the Pretty Horses and Cities of the Plains) in excellent condition. It remains one of the treasures of my library. Later, I was fortunate enough to acquire a signed box set of The Passenger and Stella Maris.
Collecting books is often misunderstood as an investment strategy. But the most meaningful collections are rarely built around money. They are built around stories.Every collectible book carries two narratives. The first is the story printed on its pages. The second is the story of how it found its way into your hands.
That is why I am not too disappointed about missing the Folio Society’s Moby-Dick. Somewhere, another book is waiting. Another discovery, another hunt, another story.
And perhaps that, more than rarity or market value, is what makes a book truly collectable.