Woman secretly filmed by co-passenger on Bengaluru Metro, case registered

BENGALURU: A case has been registered after a woman alleged that a fellow passenger secretly filmed her while travelling on a Namma Metro train in the city’s Whitefield area.

The incident reportedly occurred around 4.30 pm on Tuesday near Kadugodi in Whitefield.

The woman shared a video on social media alleging that she caught the man recording her without her consent.

“I am literally shaking right now. I caught a guy red-handed, recording me in the metro,” she said in the video describing her distress over the alleged incident.

According to her, she confronted the man and demanded that he unlock his phone and show its contents.

She alleged that he took back the phone after she sought the assistance of Metro security personnel and fled.

The woman said she initially lodged a complaint with Metro authorities before approaching the police.

An FIR was registered at Kadugodi Police Station and investigation is underway.