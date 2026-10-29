61-m girders installed for Bengaluru-Hosur rail project

BENGALURU: The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) has installed two 61-metre-long girders, weighing around 245 tonnes each, at the Major Bridge No. 470 on National Highway-44 near Chandapura as part of the 48-km Baiyappanahalli-Hosur railway doubling project.

The first girder was installed on October 10 and the second on Wednesday. K-RIDE said these were the longest girders it has installed for a railway doubling project in Bengaluru.

The structure will accommodate both railway lines on a common substructure without an intermediate pier within the highway span.

This is expected to facilitate smoother road traffic and support the planned 12-lane highway configuration, subject to the approved design and completion of associated works.

K-RIDE Managing Director Lakshman Singh said the grade-separated crossing would allow road and rail traffic to move independently, reducing disruptions to highway traffic caused by railway operations.

The associated railway and other works are targeted for completion by January 2027. The project is expected to improve rail capacity for passenger and freight services and strengthen connectivity between Bengaluru and Hosur.