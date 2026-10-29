BNCC officials shut eight commercial units in residential area

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) cracked the whip against eight commercial units operating in a residential layout and shut them, citing a Supreme Court order and the commissioner’s direction.

Officials said that unauthorised commercial activities were going on in SFS 208 residential layout in Yelahanka. Acting in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders, complaints from the public and the Commissioner’s directions, officials closed eight commercial establishments.

“The operation was carried out to regulate unauthorised commercial activities in residential areas, address inconvenience caused to the public, and enforce applicable laws and judicial directions. Following directions of the BNCC Commissioner, health officials and staff conducted an inspection, and closed eight commercial establishments,” the official said.

Individuals and establishments conducting commercial activities illegally or without approval in residential areas, as well as those constructing buildings for commercial purpose in residential zones, must comply strictly with the applicable laws and regulations. The commissioner said appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the GBA Act, 2024, wherever such violations are identified.

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