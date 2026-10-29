Bold & Boo-tiful: Halloween Makeup Tips and Inspirations from Bengaluru Creators

Inspiration: Babu began exploring special effects (SFX) makeup during the pandemic, learning techniques through YouTube tutorials and experimenting at home. She enjoys creating unsettling effects from scratch rather than relying entirely on ready-made prosthetics. Each look takes her around three to five hours to complete. “I love exploring how far makeup can go in blurring the line between illusion and reality. For me, SFX makeup is about creating a reaction, whether that’s shock, discomfort or simply the disbelief that something like this can be created using makeup,” she says.

How to try it: Start by exploring SFX techniques through tutorials and experimenting with textures. Babu has used everyday ingredients such as flour, Vaseline and beetroot in her experiments. However, improvised ingredients should not be used near the eyes or on torn skin; use skin-safe products designed for special effects.

Looks from TV: Give Cinderella’s look a darker makeover by imagining what happens after the fairytale ends. Babu suggests faded, ethereal colours and a cracked-glass illusion to make it appear as if the magic is slowly falling apart.