Decline in Antarctic sea ice has increased salinity: Researchers

BENGALURU: A team of researchers has found that salinity in intermediate water in the Antarctic sea is increasing, and ice is melting.

Researchers said this will impact aquatic life and the weather pattern, particularly the Indian monsoon. They noted that the Antarctic Intermediate Water (AAIW) had become saltier and more dense since 2015, because of the sharp decline in Antarctic sea ice.

In the study ‘Reversal of Antarctica Intermediate Water trends triggered by sea ice decline’, researchers said AAIW is a key component of the global overturning circulation.

The study noted that the saltier AAIW causes disruption in how ocean layers are stratified. It allows stored carbon to escape into the atmosphere more easily, thus contributing to increased warming.

Researchers from the Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science, along with their counterparts at the University of Melbourne and the University of Southampton, conducted the study. The report was released on Wednesday, it has been published in Nature Climate Change journal.

The researchers noted that sustained sea ice expansion over several decades up to 2015 has enhanced summertime meltwater input, stratifying the upper polar ocean and freshening the AAIW.

The report explained that AAIW forms in the southern ocean and spreads northward through the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans, hundreds of metres below the surface.