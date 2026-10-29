Man booked for recording woman inside Namma Metro

BENGALURU: The Kadugodi police have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly recording a woman without her consent inside the Metro premises on Tuesday evening. The woman uploaded a video of the incident on social media but later deleted it.

Following the incident, the woman approached the Kadugodi police on Tuesday night. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the police are trying to trace him.

According to the video, the woman confronted the man after deboarding the Metro, alleging that he had recorded her. She took his phone and demanded that he show her the recording. The man initially refused but later pretended to show her the recording before snatching his phone back and fleeing the scene.

The police said the accused, a software engineer, had been identified but was absconding. A notice has been issued directing him to appear before the police.

The woman also alleged that Metro staff did not respond positively when she approached them for help.