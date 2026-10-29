Seven attack two BTech students with knives, wires in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two BTech students of a private engineering college were attacked by a gang of seven men armed with a knife, metal knuckles and fencing wire after the gang intercepted their cab in Kattigenahalli in the early hours of Saturday.

The victims were travelling to visit a friend when the accused allegedly pulled them out of the cab and assaulted them. The students called the police emergency helpline 112, following which the accused allegedly fled. Both students are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The incident occurred between 4 am and 4.30 am on Saturday, when J Yogish, a third-year BTech student at a private university in Yelahanka, and his friend, 20-year-old Kamaljeet Singh, were travelling in a cab to visit another friend. The accused allegedly arrived in a car and on two-wheelers, intercepted the cab and forcibly pulled the two students out. The incident occurred on 4th Cross, PG Street, in Kattigenahalli.

The accused have been identified as Ahammed, Raghav, Kalim, Rohith, Roshan, Rahul and Ahmed. According to the complaint, one of the accused, Rohith, allegedly stabbed Yogish in the back with a knife, while Kamaljeet was punched in the chest and face.

The accused allegedly abused the students and threatened to kill them. The gang then assaulted the duo with fencing wire and metal knuckles before taking them to a crossroad, where they allegedly attacked them again.

The students subsequently called the police emergency helpline 112. According to the complaint, the attack stemmed from an altercation on Thursday around 3 pm in front of Sudarshan Luxury PG, where Yogish and Kamaljeet reside.