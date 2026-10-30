Advocate murder: Police identify 2 suspects, teams fan out to trace them

BENGALURU: Whitefield division police identified two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of 42-year-old advocate Manjunath, and have intensified efforts to trace and arrest them, with eight special teams deployed across various cities in the country.

Whitefield division DCP Saidulu Adavath said, both suspects are natives of Bihar and had worked as delivery executives in Bengaluru for the past two years. After the killing, the suspects allegedly fled in different directions. One of them reportedly travelled to Chennai by train, while the other rode his motorcycle to Hyderabad.

Eight teams have been deployed in Delhi, Kolkata, Bihar, Chennai and Hyderabad to track down the suspects. Central Crime Branch is providing technical assistance to the probe.

It may be recalled that Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara, was shot dead at his doorstep on October 18. He had sustained three bullet injuries — one to his forehead and two to his chest.

The accused had claimed they had come to pay outstanding rent amount. One of the assailants allegedly pretended to hand over the money, while the other opened fire at the victim before both fled the scene.