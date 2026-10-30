Bangalore Hotels’ Association opposes milk price hike

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Hotels’ Association on Thursday opposed the proposed Rs 8 per litre milk price hike and warned that this will force hotels to increase prices of coffee, tea and other food items prepared using milk.

In a statement, the association said the hike should be limited to Rs 2 to Rs 3 per litre, which would help hotels avoid increasing the prices of beverages and snacks.

It said the proposed hike would also affect people, particularly senior citizens, pregnant women and children who depend on milk.

The association urged the state government to keep the prices of Nandini milk and milk products affordable and encourage greater consumption. The government should also control the administrative expenses of the dairy sector and provide incentives to farmers to limit the hike in milk prices.

Referring to the hike in rice prices, the association said it added to the burden on hotels, making revision of prices of food items unavoidable. The government should consider the impact on the people before implementing a substantial increase in prices of milk and milk products.

PC Rao, honorary president of the association, however, clarified that a decision to increase prices of food items will be taken based on hotels’ expenses by their owners. The association will not be announcing any price hike.