Bengaluru: Labourer falls into drain, dies three days later

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old worker from Tamil Nadu died after falling from an eight-foot-high retaining wall into a Rajakaluve while concrete work was underway near Manipal Hospital in Whitefield.

The worker suffered a severe head injury and succumbed at Vydehi Hospital on Tuesday, three days after the incident. The victim is M Manjunath, a native of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. His mother Selvi (57) has filed a complaint.

The accident occurred at 2.35pm when Manjunath and his co-worker, Chudappa, were pouring concrete using a lorry-mounted concrete pump. The pressure in the pump allegedly increased suddenly, causing both workers to fall from the wall into the drain. While Chudappa sustained an injury to his right shoulder, Manjunath suffered a serious head injury.

“Manjunath had arrived in Bengaluru about 15 days before the accident. The accident occurred due to negligence and the failure to implement adequate safety measures at the construction site. The complaint is registered against five parties and notices are served to them,” said an officer. A case of causing death by negligence is registered by the Whitefield police.