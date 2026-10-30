Bengaluru teenager lifts 242.5kg to win gold in AWPC powerlifting

BENGALURU: Nineteen-year-old Bengaluru athlete Sohursh Shankar, who has Down syndrome, won gold at the 2026 Amateur World Powerlifting Congress (AWPC) World Championships in Manchester, UK, lifting a combined 242.5 kg in the 75 kg Junior Special Olympics Classic Raw category. He was felicitated by Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Mahesh Babu here on Wednesday.

Sohursh’s total comprised a 90-kg squat, 50-kg bench press and 102.5-kg deadlift. His mother, Anitha Shankar, said, “Sohursh has Down syndrome, and like any athlete, he has his own strengths, needs and areas where he requires support. His achievement in Manchester demonstrates what can become possible when an athlete has the opportunity, preparation and support to pursue his potential.”

His coach, Madan Kumar said Sohursh did not consistently communicate pain verbally, making it difficult to identify discomfort. Kumar therefore monitored Sohursh’s facial expressions, energy levels and willingness to participate, modifying or cancelling a session when he did not appear ready to train.

A former student of PHYSIS by TALC (The Alternative Learning Community), Sohursh completed his Class 12 through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) earlier this year. His interest in tennis eventually led him to powerlifting with his coach, Kumar, identifying his ability.

“Inclusion is not about making a child fit into an existing environment,” said PHYSIS founder Latha Gangadharan, calling for learning environments that recognise children’s individual abilities and aspirations.

His participation in the Manchester championship was sponsored by Finolex Industries, with CSR partner Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF). Anitha said MMF’s continued support would help him pursue ambitions beyond a single international competition.