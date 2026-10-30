Green roads, dry farms: Drought hits Bengaluru South

BENGALURU: While the state is reeling under drought, several villages in Ramanagara and Magadi taluks of Bengaluru South district stand out for their lush greenery along both sides of the roads. But that has not brought smiles to the farmers’ faces here. Reason: Untimely and deficit rain has made an impact on crop yield. While in some parts, there is no crop at all, many other patches have crops with either less yield or drastically reduced crop size.

Bengaluru South district, formerly Ramanagara district, is about 50 km from Bengaluru. It comprises four taluks--Ramanagara, Magadi, Channapatna, and Kanakapura, represented by Chief Minister

DK Shivakumar. While Ramanagara and Magadi are officially drought-hit, the other two taluks are also severely affected. The district received 358 mm of rain against the normal 436 mm during the southwest monsoon. Agriculture here largely depends on borewells, canals and rainwater. Though a large number of farmers here depend on sericulture, an equally good number of farmers here grow ragi, coconut, mango and other crops.

Chandrashekaraiah, a farmer from Koonagallu village in Ramanagara taluk, owns 110 mango trees. “Here, Mango trees usually start flowering in November. This year, however, new green leaves are budding now and flowering may be delayed until February. The flowers will then develop into raw mangoes and then ripe into fruits. We do not know how much yield we will get, but it is likely to be very low. We did not receive rain when we needed it in June and July. Now, we have received a few spells of rain, but they are of little use,” he said, expressing his helplessness.