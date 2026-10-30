Notice alleges failure to curb midnight firecrackers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A legal notice served on the city's top police officials has alleged a failure to enforce noise regulations, with loud firecrackers and explosives disrupting residents' sleep almost every night in Lingarajapuram and neighbouring localities.

The notice, issued on behalf of M. G. Devasahayam, (85) retired senior IAS officer, has been addressed to Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh, Banaswadi Station House Officer Sudarshan, and Director General and Inspector General of Police Dr M. A. Saleem.

It alleges that burstings typically begin around 10 pm and continue past midnight, sometimes until dawn. As the sound carries over long distances, the notice describes the problem as “symptomatic of a city-wide failure of enforcement.”

The notice cites the Supreme Court's 2005 judgment in In Re: Noise Pollution (V), which imposed a complete ban on sound-emitting firecrackers between 10.00 pm and 6.00 am. The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and a Karnataka government circular dated May 10, 2022, also reiterate the prohibition and direct the police to enforce it.

Devasahayam first complained by email to the police commissioner on August 12, copying senior officials. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh forwarded the complaint for action twice, on August 12 and September 1. Reminders and WhatsApp messages followed through September and October, many of which went unanswered, according to the notice.

After the retired senior IAS officer cited the Supreme Court's directions on September 28, the station house officer and two assistant sub-inspectors visited his home and assured him that the offenders would be identified and stringent action would be taken. However, the situation worsened, the notice alleges.

The notice alleged on the night of October 3, loud bombs were burst continuously from around 10.30 pm until 6.00 am the following morning. On the night of October 24-25, blasts continued intermittently from 11.00 pm until about 5.00 am.

The notice states that the noise, smoke and fumes have aggravated Devasahayam's respiratory ailments, leaving him with severe headaches, hypertension and anxiety.

Popular actress and former MP Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana, has also voiced her anger over loud crackers near the Palace Grounds in north Bengaluru. In a post on X, she lamented the discomfort and pain caused by firecrackers exploding at 3.00 am.