43 wards under first GBA clean-up drive on Nov 1

BENGALURU: To improve Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure and cleanliness, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will launch its ‘Ward One’ campaign across 43 wards in the city’s five municipal corporations on November 1, with multiple government departments and civic agencies joining hands for focused clean-up and repair works.
Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda reviewed the preparations on Friday and directed the officials to ensure close coordination between municipal corporations, BESCOM, BWSSB, Metro, traffic and other departments to ensure effective implementation.
He instructed the five municipal corporation commissioners to convene coordination meetings with officials of the respective departments, prepare detailed action plans based on the prescribed checklist and deploy dedicated teams under the supervision of senior officers.
He directed officials to identify major road junctions and take up priority works, including clearing accumulated waste, filling potholes, repairing damaged road surfaces and improving pedestrian crossings.
He also called for a medium-term action plan backed by dedicated budgetary allocations to ensure that identified works are completed and improvements are sustained beyond the one-day campaign.