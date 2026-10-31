43 wards under first GBA clean-up drive on Nov 1

BENGALURU: To improve Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure and cleanliness, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will launch its ‘Ward One’ campaign across 43 wards in the city’s five municipal corporations on November 1, with multiple government departments and civic agencies joining hands for focused clean-up and repair works.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda reviewed the preparations on Friday and directed the officials to ensure close coordination between municipal corporations, BESCOM, BWSSB, Metro, traffic and other departments to ensure effective implementation.