Bengaluru looks beyond GBA limits for long-term infra push

BENGALURU: With the city expanding leaps and bounds, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed officials to prepare a long-term master plan to progressively provide the entire Bengaluru Urban district with reliable drinking water, road connectivity and underground drainage infrastructure.

Chairing the fourth executive committee meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) at Vikasa Soudha on Friday, the minister said,

“Bengaluru is growing much faster than anticipated. The master plan must take into account the city’s actual growth, including areas beyond the GBA limits, and assess the future requirements for drinking water and sewerage infrastructure.

Based on these assessments, projects must be taken up in a phased manner with clearly defined timelines. Similarly, existing roads must be upgraded and new roads developed in areas outside the GBA,” he directed.

Byre Gowda said the government is prioritising advanced treatment and reuse of sewage generated in Bengaluru, highlighting the ‘success’ of existing projects like Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley, Hebbal-Nagawara Valley and Vrishabhavathi Valley in replenishing water bodies and improving groundwater levels.

“These initiatives demonstrate the potential of treated wastewater to strengthen water security. More long-term projects must be planned and effectively implemented to ensure scientific treatment and reuse of the city’s sewage,” he said.