Halasuru Habba turns into ‘devpt habba’ this year

BENGALURU: This year’s Halasuru Habba will be more than a celebration of local culture, with the two-day festival set to feature the inauguration of a convention centre and a skill development centre, besides the foundation stone laying for a community health centre.

Unlike previous editions, which largely focused on community events such as football, painting competitions and rangoli competitions, this year’s habba will highlight development works in the area.

Speaking to TNIE, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said the area, one of the oldest in Bengaluru, needed overall development.

“We took up projects such as replacing water and sewage lines across the Assembly constituency, and completed them. For Halasuru, this time, it is a ‘development habba’. People are coming together to celebrate development through culture,” he said.

“The main event will be a six-a-side football tournament, with cash prizes for the winners and Rs 25,000 for the runners-up. Food stalls have been set up, and lunch has been arranged for 5,000 people to mark the occasion,” a local leader said.