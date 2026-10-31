Kannada Film producers’ body chief accused of casteist slur

BENGALURU: Kannada Film Producers Association (KFPA) president MG Ramamurthy has been accused of making a casteist remark against a fellow association member during an argument at the association’s office on Hare Krishna Road in Seshadripuram on October 16.

The complaint was lodged by KFPA member Dayalan Padmanabhan, who alleged that Ramamurthy made the derogatory remark in the presence of Executive Committee members. The complaint was filed on Thursday.

According to the complaint, an Executive Committee meeting was held at the association’s office on October 16, 2026. Padmanabhan, a resident of Benson Town, had visited the office seeking clarification and an appropriate response to a representation he had submitted earlier.

After the meeting, he approached the association’s office-bearers and president, seeking an explanation regarding his representation. However, as he allegedly did not receive a satisfactory response, a verbal altercation broke out.

During the argument, Ramamurthy, a senior producer and the association’s incumbent president, allegedly made a caste-based remark, humiliating Padmanabhan in the presence of Executive Committee members.