Post Travel Hues: Engineer explores Karnataka through 100 Post Offices in 75 Days

Released by the postal department, the passport brought together 100 Permanent Pictorial Cancellations. “When you write a letter with the stamp, they put a seal on it, which includes the date. The stamp can’t be used later and is cancelled,” Divate notes. She designed her own checklist book to track the cancellations and plan the route, but the itinerary often changed depending on post office timings and accessibility. “I have waited for 3-4 hours at some post offices. In Bidar, each post office took almost one-and-a-half hours for one cancellation. In Udupi, we visited eight post offices in a single day,” she recalls.

Her father accompanied her too, revisiting places he had lived as a child, nearly four decades ago. A government employee, her grandfather had been posted across Karnataka, and the family found themselves travelling through places that held memories of an earlier generation.

The milestone of collecting the 50th cancellation in Belagavi, where she was born and where her grandmother lives, gave her another reason to keep going. The final cancellation was obtained at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. What she had initially imagined would take three years was completed in just 75 days. “The last few days, we took it slow, getting just one cancellation a day. I wanted to be present in the place and experience it completely. When I got the 100th one, there was excitement, but I also felt that this was just the beginning of something bigger,” she says.

Her next chapter, her book titled The Road Remembers: A Journey Through Karnataka’s Art, Heritage and Philately, is set to launch on November 1, bringing together her paintings, the cancellations, the Philately Passport and stories from the journey. She is also turning her paintings into postcards.

On World Tourism Day, the Belagavi postal division also released one of her paintings as a carried picture postcard.

Beyond these, the journey has reinforced something in her, as she concludes, “I believe Karnataka is one state, many worlds. That’s why after travelling across India, I wanted to do Karnataka because I wanted to know my roots a little better.”