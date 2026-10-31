Silent nights? Retd officer sends notice to Bengaluru top cops on crackers at midnight

After he cited Supreme Court directions on September 28, the SHO and two assistant sub-inspectors visited his home and assured him that the culprits would be identified and stringent action taken. Instead, matters worsened. On the night of October 3, loud bombs were burst continuously from about 10:30pm until 6am.

On the intervening night of October 24-25, blasts went on from 11pm to about 5am. The notice says the noise, smoke and fumes, aggravated by respiratory ailments, have left the octogenarian with severe headaches, hypertension and anxiety.

The senior citizen is not alone. Popular actress and former MP Ramya aka Divya Spandana, took to X to voice her anger and frustration over loud crackers near Palace Grounds in North Bengaluru. She lamented the discomfort and pain to people when such noise erupts at 3am, a sentiment echoed by residents across the city, from the sick and elderly to working people whose health and productivity suffer from broken sleep.

The notice demands strict nightly enforcement across Bengaluru within three days, written directions to all DCPs, ACPs and SHOs, identification of offenders and FIRs where offences are made out, regular Hoysala night patrols, action against illegal sale and storage of firecrackers, a designated officer at Banaswadi Police Station, an inquiry into the lapses, and an action taken report.

Failing compliance, Devasahayam said he will approach the Karnataka High Court under Article 226 seeking a writ of mandamus and compensation, and the Supreme Court for wilful disobedience of its directions, besides the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission and Pollution Control Board. With Deepavali approaching, residents fear the midnight din will only grow.

Only green crackers this festive season: Reddy

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday urged people to buy only green crackers this festive season and burst them between 8pm and 10pm. Reddy said the Supreme Court’s directions in this regard must be adhered to. There is a ban on bursting crackers after these hours. All efforts must be made to reduce air and noise pollution. Crackers must not be burst near health and educational institutions and other prohibited areas. Local bodies and the police department should ensure that these rules are followed by all. Reddy said directions have been given to officials of the departments concerned and district administrations to ensure that only green crackers with proper certification and verification are sold. He said the officials have been directed to inspect places where crackers are stored and sold. The officials have also been directed to confiscate crackers that fail to meet pollution norms and the Supreme Court’s guidelines.