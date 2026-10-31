Two foreign nationals die of suspected electrocution at Bengaluru five-star hotel swimming pool

BENGALURU: Two foreign nationals, including a crew member of a German airline, staying at a five-star hotel here have died allegedly due to suspected electrocution while swimming in the hotel's pool, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss (57), a German national working as a crew member with Lufthansa, and Juraj Horvat (45), a project manager with IBM, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening at the swimming pool located on the third floor of the hotel in Halasuru.

Two other persons -- a US national identified as Mathew Desantis (41), who was a guest at the hotel and an Indian pool attendant, Rahul Tiwari (28), employed there -- sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the victims, a senior police officer said.

Both injured persons were shifted to Manipal Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. They are out of danger, he said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added.