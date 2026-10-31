Two, including minor, held in POCSO case

DHARWAD: Alnavar police arrested two people in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case reported in Honapur village recently. The issue came to light after a 15-year-old girl became pregnant. The police are now waiting for the DNA report to ascertain the facts.

Among the two arrested, one is a minor boy and another is a 45 year-old-person belonging to the same village. The girl used to remain at home as she was a school dropout. The case has shocked the villagers.

A police source said since the last three years the number of POCSO cases are rapidly increasing in the district. He claimed that more than 220 cases have been reported in a span of seven to eight months. Social media influences, solo lifestyle, lack of sexual health awareness, extreme trust of parents towards their children and other reasons are all contributing to such cases.

“On our part we have more work after the crime takes place but earlier, the concerned department, schools, elderly people, parents and others used to play their roles to curb such happenings. More awareness programmes and camps to impart knowledge are much in need. It is not only in rural areas, even in cities such cases are surfacing,” he added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gunjan Arya said police have arrested two people and one is a minor. The minor has been sent to a remand home and the DNA report is awaited to know who impregnated the girl.