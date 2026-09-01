Experts: Karnataka Park Bill will open gates for green cover erosion

BENGALURU: “Development can be pursued without weakening environmental safeguards,” said experts amid the ongoing protest against the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

They questioned legislation that allows 5% of parkland to be used for development projects and warned that the provision could become a gateway to gradual erosion of the state’s remaining green cover. They cautioned that the repeated diversion of parkland could worsen air pollution, affect public health and undermine Bengaluru’s identity as ‘Garden City’.

V Ram Prasad, environmentalist and co-founder of Friends of Lakes, strongly criticised the Bill, calling it a “blatant and careless abuse of power and public trust”. He pointed out that Bengaluru’s green cover and lung spaces have steadily declined from around 60% in the 1970s to 40% in the 1990s, 20% in the 2010s and now to a single digit. “We cannot afford to lose more,” he cautioned.

Questioning the 5% provision, he said, “Even without this, developmental works have been taking place so far in Karnataka. Projects requiring green spaces could still be taken up by following due process and obtaining necessary environmental clearances.”

He objected to terming those opposed to the Bill as “anti-development” and called the proposed legislation ‘ridiculous’.

Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) and Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party founder Srikanth Narasimhan said his biggest concern about the Bill is lack of clarity over how many times the “one-time” provision could be used. “Would it genuinely be a one-time measure or whether another 5% could be taken whenever an infrastructure project is proposed,” he asked.

“If another 5% is added after 10 years, the parks we have today could be significantly reduced, and the loss may eventually be forgotten. This is a retrograde law that will further weaken Bengaluru’s identity. We are already losing the Garden City tag and becoming a concrete city.