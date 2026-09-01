IISc sets up unit to boost quantum computing

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has established the Foundation for Quantum Computing Innovation (FQCI) as a Section 8 not-for-profit company under the National Quantum Mission implemented by the department of science and technology.

Shankar Kumar Selvaraja, a professor and project director of FQCI at IISc, said, “The NQM provides a unique opportunity to build a strong and globally competitive quantum computing ecosystem in India... Our focus is on bringing together India’s research capabilities, advanced infrastructure, industry and entrepreneurial talent to translate cutting-edge research into indigenous quantum computing technologies and applications. We aim to create an ecosystem where fundamental research, technology development and real-world applications progress together.”

The FQCI is also working on shared, world-class infrastructure for quantum device fabrication, characterisation, testing and technology development.