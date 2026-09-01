Nepali community in B'luru watches anxiously as fear grips their homeland

As the world watched through surveillance and mobile footage with a claustrophobic sense of horror, a dramatic flash flood gulped down everything in its path, sending people running for their lives as raging water swept through the Himalayan landscape and tore through roads and infrastructure within seconds, reminding many of apocalypse films.

For Nepalis living in Bengluru, the images have brought a distant catastrophe painfully close. Harish Kumar Sejekan, a prominent city-based art curator, gallerist and artist, has been helping people who are trying to trace those missing. One case he is following involves a prominent MLC’ s Public Services CEO Lax Gopisetty who is missing with a team of 10. “I have been constantly in touch with the rescue efforts and people involved. I’m trying to help them in whatever way I can, particularly by providing information that could assist in locating the missing people. The family is also in touch with the authorities,” he explains, adding that weather conditions have complicated rescue efforts. “There is no doubt that this is one of the worst tragedies anyone has witnessed in terms of loss of life,” he observes.