Nepali community in B'luru watches anxiously as fear grips their homeland

As the world watched through surveillance and mobile footage with a claustrophobic sense of horror, a dramatic flash flood gulped down everything in its path, sending people running for their lives as raging water swept through the Himalayan landscape and tore through roads and infrastructure within seconds, reminding many of apocalypse films.
For Nepalis living in Bengluru, the images have brought a distant catastrophe painfully close. Harish Kumar Sejekan, a prominent city-based art curator, gallerist and artist, has been helping people who are trying to trace those missing. One case he is following involves a prominent MLC’ s Public Services CEO Lax Gopisetty who is missing with a team of 10. “I have been constantly in touch with the rescue efforts and people involved. I’m trying to help them in whatever way I can, particularly by providing information that could assist in locating the missing people. The family is also in touch with the authorities,” he explains, adding that weather conditions have complicated rescue efforts. “There is no doubt that this is one of the worst tragedies anyone has witnessed in terms of loss of life,” he observes.
Conversations among the anxiety-ridden Nepali community in the city have taken a shift towards the disaster, with Bengalureans checking in on their Nepali neighbours too. “Part of your mind is still wondering what is happening in Nepal. Customers keep asking us if our families are safe and whether our region has been affected,” says Ujjwal Sapkota, an optometrist and owner, Nepalaya, Kalyan Nagar. Even though his family is from eastern Nepal and safe, it is difficult to remain unaffected, he shares. “Hearing about Nepali families going through uncertainty affects you deeply,” he says. For Siddika Sapkota, a student at Harsha College of Pharmacy, the distance has only heightened her sense of helplessness. “Being away from home makes it even more difficult as we constantly worry and are always checking for updates as well as feeling helpless knowing that we are not able to help them. A part of us is always back home praying for the people residing in Nepal,” she shares.
Jupitora G, another student, pursuing BA in Bengaluru, has been particularly affected by the impact on students who have lost books, certificates, mark sheets and other documents representing years of hard work and hopes for the future. “Many have spent years studying and working hard. These are not just papers or belongings. They represent years of struggle and hopes for tomorrow,” she points out, adding that it has also become difficult for her to focus on studies due to the constant worry about her family and friends.
Updates and messages from home have been key to keeping morale up among the community. “A simple message or phone call saying, ‘We are safe,’ has also meant a lot to me. In a situation like this, even a few words confirming that your loved ones are alive and safe can bring immense relief,” Jupitora says. Siddika, on the other hand, has been relying on official updates and relatives to understand the situation. “We follow the updates through the official pages like Routine of Nepal Banda, Nepal Police, Nepal in 24 hrs and through our relatives whenever we are able to connect with them,” she says, adding that she hopes the families who have lost homes and livelihoods will continue receiving assistance even after the crisis passes.