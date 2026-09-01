Train runs over woman, two grandkids in Doddaballapur

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old woman and her two grandchildren were killed on the spot after they were run over by a speeding train near Doddaballapur railway station on Monday.

The deceased are Irfana (46) and her two granddaughters, 13-year-old Rukaiya and eight-year-old Raziya. The two sisters had come from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh to visit their grandmother for the holidays. Irfana was on the way to drop them back to Hindupur when the accident occurred. As they attempted to cross the railway track to go to the Doddaballapura railway station, they were hit by an express train going to Latur in Maharashtra via Yeshwanthapur.

“The incident happened at 6.30 am. All three were hurriedly crossing the track instead of using the station’s skywalk, assuming that they would miss the train. Locals who noticed the train speeding towards them told them not to cross the tracks. Despite warnings, they tried to cross the tracks and were run over,” said an officer. The bodies were returned after the postmortem at the Doddaballapura Government Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Irfana was working at a plantation in Muttur village of Doddaballapura taluk. Her grandchildren had come to her house four months ago,” the officer said. The Yeshwanthapur Railway Police have registered a case.