Activists detained in Bengaluru while protesting against SIR exercise

BENGALURU: Activists and members of various organisations staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding the cancellation of the SIR exercise. Noted actors, including Kishore and Prakash Raj, along with members of the CPI, DSS and several other organisations, participated in the protest organised by Eddelu Karnataka at Freedom Park.

The activists were detained while walking from Freedom Park to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka. They were walking to the CEO Karnataka office after demanding that the CEO visit them at the protest site and answer their questions, but he did not do so, said Tara Rao of Eddelu Karnataka.

KL Ashok, an activist said, “We have four demands, and we want the election officials to answer and address them. We want the SIR exercise to be scrapped. The officials should make all required provisions to ensure that the 1.07 crore people listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others category are rolled back onto the electoral rolls. Also, the 43 lakh people listed under the logical discrepancy category should be cleared. The biggest problem is with those who have been shifting houses. The Election Commission should ensure that they are not removed from the rolls,” he said.