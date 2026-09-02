Duniya Vijay’s son accused of kidnap, assault

BENGALURU: The son of Kannada actor Duniya Vijay and his friends have been accused of kidnapping and brutally assaulting a first-year BBA student of a private university on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road following a dispute over overtaking a car.

The victim, identified as S Manish Gowda, a resident of Kamakshipalya, has filed a complaint in this regard in the Kengeri Police station.

Manish, in his complaint, stated that he was kidnapped when he was parking his two-wheeler behind the college around 12.10 pm on Tuesday. He has accused Samrat Vijay, son of the actor, and four others of forcibly pulling him into an SUV and assaulting him while the vehicle was moving. He has also claimed that he was taken near a bar at Pattanagere in RR Nagar and was brutally assaulted. The gang then dropped him back near the parking area and left. With the help of a friend, the victim went to a private hospital for treatment.

According to the available information, the victim had reportedly overtaken an SUV with his car while travelling through RR Nagar on Monday. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by Vijay’s son. The overtaking incident allegedly led to a heated exchange between the youngsters.

Police sources said the dispute reportedly continued into the following day. Vijay’s son and his friends allegedly confronted the student outside the university campus and forcibly dragged him into their SUV. It is said that even Samrat is a student of the same university.

Following the incident, the victim approached the Kengeri police and lodged a complaint against Vijay’s son and his friends.