Gang threatens filmmaker to vacate homestead, cuts off power and water.

BENGALURU: In a quiet corner of rural Bengaluru, a family’s peaceful life turned into a nightmare with intimidation, threats and a “complete breakdown of law and order”, as the victim Anthony Henri, a former filmmaker, said.

Henri, who leased a stretch of farmland in a rural part of Doddaballapur to raise sheep, goats, cattle, pigs and fish, was in for a nasty surprise when a group of men, allegedly backed by his landowner, descended on the farm without warning and ordered him to vacate immediately or face action. He said he pleaded for time, explaining that uprooting an entire farm’s worth of livestock and fish without adequate notice could prove disastrous.

He also pointed to his valid seven-year lease agreement for the tenancy, but said the men were unconcerned. He called the local police and filed a complaint.

Officers called both parties to Doddaballapur Rural police station and heard them out, but it brought no real resolution, said Henri.

He alleged that retaliation followed. Armed with a hammer, the men tore down his power lines and severed water supply, plunging the family into darkness and threatening far worse if he refused to leave.

Henri was once a filmmaker known for his documentaries, before a brief stint in journalism with a national newspaper. He gave it all up to lead a different life, which is now under siege. Henri’s wife, his four-year-old daughter and elderly aunt are living in panic.