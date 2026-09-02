GBA completes one year amid criticism over civic issues, lack of elected body in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) completes one year of its formation today (September 2), experts, corporators of the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and opposition BJP MLAs took a dig at the government.

“As the GBA completes one year, Bengaluru city remains without an elected body for a straight sixth year. Issues like garbage mismanagement, potholes and bad roads remain unattended in many areas,” said CK Ramamurthy, Jayanagar MLA and former BBMP corporator. He said officials don’t care to resolve public grievances and the ruling government is using them to torment taxpayers.

“Some city corporations are in a severe financial crisis and facing the wrath of everyone. It is difficult to pay staff salaries,” said Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar. Former BBMP corporator Manjunath Raju said that for a metropolitan city, financial discipline, tax reforms and road history knowledge are a must, but even after one year, GBA officials are struggling to know the basics.

While there is concern over GBA’s long-term ‘success’, many aspirants and cadres across party lines say their aspirations have been reduced to ashes with such a lengthy delay in holding municipal elections.

“Leaders and workers waiting for a chance to get a ticket from a party for 15-20 years are turning away from party meetings. MLAs, MLCs and MPs across parties are to be blamed as it appears they are hand-in-glove in delaying elections by forming the GBA,” said S Harish, former deputy mayor. BJP leader Padmanabha Reddy said formation of the GBA is itself “unconstitutional”.